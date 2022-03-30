An old adage in sports is that a player or team must “respect the streak.” A batter will swear that wearing his lucky socks is all that keeps his on-base hits coming. A golfer becomes convinced that putting on his left shoe before his right is taking three strokes off his game in his current string of wins.
Frankfort High School’s girls tennis team is on a six-match win streak and they say they owe it to their team’s positive outlook, according to coach Cindy Bramble.
“Every girl on our team cheers for every other during a match. They help each other in practice sessions and always take time to uplift one another.”
Led by seniors Ella Abney, Dorothy Hanson and Ella McCutchen, the 19-member squad is the largest in school history. Only a few years ago, the team struggled to get seven players to fill out a roster for competition. Considering the female student population of Frankfort High is only about 130, a sizeable portion has opted to take up a tennis racquet and play this spring.
Frankfort High got off to a slow start in losing the season opener to Richmond Model on March 10. Bramble attributed part of the loss to nerves and playing the first match away from the Panther Athletic Center. Following the loss, a surprising feeling of confidence grew at each practice.
“I could see the junior players watching and learning from the veteran players,” Bramble said.
After that, the team began to communicate more before, during and after practices and matches. The following week of March 14, the Lady Panthers swept through matches with Scott County, Franklin County and Western Hills, winning all three.
The week of March 21 started with trips to Lexington on Monday and Tuesday, with wins marked against Lafayette and Dunbar. FHS closed out the week with a Friday win at home over Anderson County heading into the season’s spring break.
One strength the team has is a core of year-round players. These players travel to Lexington, Louisville and beyond for coaching and matches.
“It’s incredibly hard to come out for the season, practice for three weeks and then play 30 matches in 60 days and hope to be successful,” said Bramble.
Another is the reinforced coaching staff of assistants Jeff Bramble, Katie Hedden and Joanie Doll.
“I can do more teaching with these great assistants feeding balls, instructing players and running drills,” Bramble said. “It’s all about everyone helping out everyone else.”
The Lady Panthers look to carry their success into the middle of the season with upcoming matches against Lexington Christian, Lexington Catholic and Woodford County in the next week.
Bramble remains optimistic about the team, mostly because of its continuing positive attitude.
“It’s like now they go in expecting to win every match,” she said. “And what coach doesn’t love a team like that?”
