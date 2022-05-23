Frankfort’s girls track team was runner-up in the Class 1A Region 5 championships Sunday at Trimble County High School.

The FHS boys team placed 10th.

Frankfort’s Chase Sweger, Jamya Chenault and Shae Hockensmith all won events Sunday.

Sweger took first in the 1,600-meter run, Chenault won the shot put, and Shae Hockensmith tied for first in triple jump.

The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the state meet June 1 at the University of Kentucky, and the next 10 fastest times or distances among all the regions also advance.

Frankfort's Chase Sweger leads Western Hills' Jon Eades in the 1,600-meter run at the County Championships last week at Western Hills. Sweger won the 1,600-meter run at Sunday's Class 1A Region 5 meet to qualify for the state meet. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Sweger qualified in the 800-meter run with a second-place finish.

Also advancing to state by finishing second are Katie Norman in the 300-meter hurdles, the 4x100-meter relay team of Maddie Starkey, Savannah Cambron, Chenault and Rebekah Pires, and Amayah Robinson in the shot put.

Here are the complete results for FHS.

GIRLS

4x800-meter relay: 4. FHS (Claire Moore, Emily Miklavcic, Kenzie Barber, Emme Moore) 12:18.05.

100-meter hurdles: 7. Maddie Starkey 19.59.

100-meter dash: 3. Katie Norman 13.56, 8. Savannah Cambron 14.21.

4x200-meter relay: 7. FHS (Maddie Starkey, Rebekah Pires, Savannah Cambron, Claire Moore) 2:02.40.

1,600-meter run: 3. Kenzie Barber 5:36.95.

4x100-meter relay: 2. FHS (Maddie Starkey, Savannah Cambron, Jamya Chenault, Rebekah Pires) 55.31.

400-meter dash: 7. Kenzie Barber 1:05.51.

300-meter hurdles: 2. Katie Norman 49.81, 9. Maddie Starkey 55.86.

800-meter run: 5. Emme Moore 2:41.16, 9. Claire Moore 2:54.36.

200-meter dash: 3. Katie Norman 27.49, 15. Savannah Cambron 30.68.

4x400-meter relay: 5. FHS (Isabella Johnson, Claire Moore, Kenzie Barber, Katie Norman) 4:46.17.

Shot put: 1. Jamya Chenault 32-05.25, 2. Amayah Robinson 32-02.50.

Discus throw: 4. Amayah Robinson 85-02, 9. Rheanna Murphy 61-04.

Long jump: 6. Isabella Johnson 13-05.

Triple jump: 1. Shae Hockensmith 32-05.50, 8. Isabella Johnson 29-03.50.

BOYS

100-meter dash: 8. Monte Hairston 12.63.

1,600-meter run: 1. Chase Sweger 4:39.41.

4x100-meter relay: 8. FHS (Benjamin Schrader, Monte Hairston, Kaleb Tracy, Zay Knuckles) 51.49.

400-meter dash: 15. Benjamin Schrader 1:00.97.

300-meter hurdles: 3. Thiago Pires 46.05.

800-meter run: 2. Chase Sweger 2:04.14.

Shot put: 11. Vance Mueller 32-01.50.

Discus throw: 7. Vance Mueller 97-01.

