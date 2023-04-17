The Frankfort High girls track team won the Danville all-comers meet April 11 at Admiral Stadium in Danville.
The Lady Panthers were led by Katie Norman, who continues to dominate this year in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 300-meter hurdles. For the second meet in a row Norman won all three events. She is the current leader in the region in all three events.
Teammate Emma Johnson finished fifth in the 100 with a time of 13.79 seconds, and Rebekah Pires finished 14th overall with a time of 14.48. Freshman Kenzie Barber won the 1,600-meter race in convincing fashion. Barber also finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.25.
Maddie Starkey contributed to the Panther victory by placing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the long jump with a personal best jump of 14 feet, 3 inches. Starkey had a busy night running on both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays with Johnson, Savannah Cambron and Pires.
The 4x100 relay finished second in a time of 55.58, and in the 4x200 the team finished third in a time of 2:01.61.
Freshman Lily House competed in the 800-meter run and came in third with a time 2:54.94. Johnson, a middle schooler, finished third overall in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.08. Cambron, also a middle schooler, finished ninth in the 200-meter dash.
Rounding out the points for the Lady Panthers in the discus throw were Rheanna Murphy and Leila Reynolds who placed seventh and eighth, respectively. Murphy also finished fifth in the shot put and Reynolds finished 10th.
The highlight of the evening for the Lady Panthers was middle schooler Jamie Bessinger, who ran the 3,200-meter run and finished in first place. Bessinger finished with a time of 13:09.44.
Leading the Panther boys team in the 1,600 were Hagan Schoolfield who finished in fifth place, and teammate Isaiah Whitis who finished in 13th place.
A number of Panthers ran the 400-meter dash starting with Maxwell Jones who ran under a minute with a time of 59.45, Benjamin Schrader with a time of 1:00.07, Schoolfield 1:02.13, Tyler Shanks 1:05.18 and Brady Ellis, who finished in a time of 1:13.08.
In the 800-meter run Shanks finished eighth with a time of 2:29.86, and Ellis ran a personal best time of 2:58.82. In the 200-meter dash Jones led all Panthers with a time of 25.61, and Schrader finished with a time of 26.99.
In the field events, Da’Kyo Washington participated in the long jump and finished fifth with a jump of 16 feet, 7 inches, a personal best jump. He also jumped in the triple jump with a personal best jump of 35 feet, 3 inches. Kevin Jackson participated in the discus with a throw of 64 feet, 9 inches, and the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 2 inches.
