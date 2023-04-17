The Frankfort High girls track team won the Danville all-comers meet April 11 at Admiral Stadium in Danville.

The Lady Panthers were led by Katie Norman, who continues to dominate this year in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 300-meter hurdles. For the second meet in a row Norman won all three events. She is the current leader in the region in all three events.

