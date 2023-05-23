Frankfort’s girls track and field team took second place in the Class 1A Region 5 meet Sunday at Mason County High School.

Winners for FHS were Katie Norman in the 300-meter hurdles, Amayah Robinson in the shot put, and the girls 4x100-meter relay team of Norman, Savannah Cambron, Maddie Starkey and Emma Cait Johnson.

052323.Amayah Robinson-Amber Robinson–Twitter.jpg

Frankfort's Amayah Robinson, left, won the shot put at the Class 1A Region 5 meet Sunday at Mason County, and the FHS girls track and field team placed second.With Robinson is her mother, Amber Robinson. (Photo via Twitter)

