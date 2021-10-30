PARIS — Rain had turned the Bourbon County cross country course into a sloppy trail, but Frankfort’s Kenzie Barber maneuvered the muddy conditions to finish ninth in the Class 1A state meet Saturday.

“If it wasn’t so muddy I think I could have run 10 to 15 seconds faster,” Barber said. “Overall the conditions were hard, but everyone had the same conditions.”

103021.XC-FH Barber_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Kenzie Barber, left, and Owen County's Alexi Moran hug after completing their Class 1A state cross country meet race Saturday in Paris. Moran finished sixth and Barber was ninth. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Barber covered the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 50.70 seconds.

“I didn’t fall, but I slipped quite a bit. I did what I wanted to do,” she said about her race strategy. “I might have gotten out a little fast.”

Barber, an eighth grader, was running in her second state meet. Last year, she finished 10th in 21:02.36.

Frankfort’s girls team finished 18th, and the boys team placed 27th. Senior Chase Sweger led the Panthers with a 33rd-place finish.

103021.XC FHS Sweger_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Chase Sweger, right, leads Green County's Zach Jewell in the final yards of the Class 1A state cross country meet Saturday in Paris. Sweger finished 33rd to lead the Panthers. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“What do you expect in conditions like these,” FHS coach Zach Moore said when asked how the day went for his runners. “Everyone gave their best effort, and that’s all I can ask.

“I was pleased with Kenzie’s race. I thought she struggled a little bit in the last mile.”

The Lady Panthers have a young squad. Of the seven who ran for FHS Saturday, two are seniors, Claire Moore and Ella Abney, and the other five are freshman and four eighth graders.

“The girls team continues to grow,” coach Moore said. “They were fourth in the regional meet last year and third this year.”

Following Barber for the Lady Panthers were Emme Moore, 52nd in 23:00.98; Claire Moore, 118th in 25:04.61; Ella Abney, 162nd in 26:53.16; Cate Looney, 163rd in 26:59.01; Maddie Starkey, 191st in 28:32.80; and Helen Hall Abney, 192nd in 28:32.84.

Sweger was 33rd in 18:46.92, followed by McLain Barber, 89th in 20:05.73; Isaiah Whitis, 225th in 23:56.07; Hagan Scholfield, 232nd in 24:14.26; Parker Hammons, 233rd in 24:19.08; and Preston Barber, 235th in 24:30.74.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription