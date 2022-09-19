Frankfort’s girls were fourth and the FHS boys team was sixth at the 39th annual Capitol View Classic cross country meet Saturday at the State Library and Archives.

FHS’ Kenzie Barber was second in the girls varsity race with a time of 22 minutes, 28.18 seconds over the 5,000-meter course. Teammate Emerson Moore was 10th in 24:11.46.

