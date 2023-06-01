LEXINGTON — Frankfort’s Katie Norman came into the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Class 1A State Track & Field Championships with the fifth-best time run at regionals in the 300-meter hurdles.

Frankfort's Katie Norman, right, leads Murray's Layla Green going to the last hurdle of the 300-meter hurdles Thursday at the Class 1A state track and field meet Thursday at Kentucky. Norman won the event for the second year in a row, and Green was second. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Norman ran a personal record time of 44.93 seconds in the event Thursday at the state meet, winning the 300 hurdles for the second consecutive year.

Frankfort's Katie Norman holds a sign declaring she's a 2023 state champion Thursday at the state track and field championships. Norman won the 300-meter hurdles. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Amayah Robinson placed sixth in the shot put at the Class 1A state track and field championships Thursday at Kentucky. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Maddie Starkey finished seventh in the long jump at the Class 1A state track and field championships Thursday at Kentucky. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's 4x100-meter relay team, seen here at the Class 1A Region 5 meet May 21, finished seventh at the state Class 1A meet Thursday. From left are Emma Cait Johnson, Katie Norman, Savannah Cambron and Maddie Starkey. (Photo submitted)

