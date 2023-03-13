Frankfort High junior Katie Norman set three school records in indoor track this winter, breaking two records that had stood for at least 20 years.

Frankfort's Katie Norman broke three school records in indoor track this winter. (Photo submitted)

In the 55 meters, Norman’s time of 7.65 seconds broke the record set in 1999 by Natalie Howley (7.71). She followed that up by breaking Jackie Gordon's 60-meter record of 8.23, which had stood since 2003, with a time of 8.22 seconds.

