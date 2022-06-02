One Frankfort High athlete earned a state championship and another finished as runner-up at the KHSAA Class 1A state track and field meet at the University of Kentucky Thursday.
Sophomore Katie Norman won the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.91 seconds.
“I feel like I peaked at the right time, so I feel really happy about that,” she said.
Norman also competed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She was ninth in the 100 in 13.20 seconds and 22nd in the 200 with a time of 28.37 seconds.
The Lady Panthers had two participants in the shot put — Amayah Robinson and Jamya Chenault. Robinson was the state runner-up with a distance of 34 feet, 11½ inches. Chenault placed sixth with a distance of 32 feet, 8½ inches.
Robinson was 11th in the discus with a throw of 90 feet, 7 inches. In the triple jump, Shaelynn Hockensmith was 18th with a jump of 30 feet.
Emme Moore and Kenzie Barber both ran in the 1,600-meter run with Moore placing 16th in 5:54.8 and Barber finishing 23rd in 6:13.18. Barber was 14th in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.57.
Frankfort's 4x100-meter relay team of Savannah Cambron, Chenault, Rhealee Ellis and Rebekah Pires finished 21st with a time of 54.99. The girls 4x800-meter relay team of Barber, Emily Miklavcic, Claire Moore and Emme Moore was 17th in 11:22.82.
On the boys side, Chase Sweger placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes 32.94 seconds. He also ran in the 800-meter run and was 13th in 2:07.79.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.