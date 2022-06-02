One Frankfort High athlete earned a state championship and another finished as runner-up at the KHSAA Class 1A state track and field meet at the University of Kentucky Thursday.

Sophomore Katie Norman won the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.91 seconds.

“I feel like I peaked at the right time, so I feel really happy about that,” she said.

Katie Norman

Frankfort's Katie Norman won the girls 300-meter hurdles at the KHSAA Class 1A Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky Thursday. (Photo by Connor Capito)

Norman also competed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She was ninth in the 100 in 13.20 seconds and 22nd in the 200 with a time of 28.37 seconds.

The Lady Panthers had two participants in the shot put — Amayah Robinson and Jamya Chenault. Robinson was the state runner-up with a distance of 34 feet, 11½ inches. Chenault placed sixth with a distance of 32 feet, 8½ inches.

Amyah Robinson

Amayah Robinson was the state runner-up in the girls shot put with a distance of 34 feet, 11½ inches. (Photo by Connor Capito)

Robinson was 11th in the discus with a throw of 90 feet, 7 inches. In the triple jump, Shaelynn Hockensmith was 18th with a jump of 30 feet.

Emme Moore and Kenzie Barber both ran in the 1,600-meter run with Moore placing 16th in 5:54.8 and Barber finishing 23rd in 6:13.18. Barber was 14th in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.57.

Frankfort's 4x100-meter relay team of Savannah Cambron, Chenault, Rhealee Ellis and Rebekah Pires finished 21st with a time of 54.99. The girls 4x800-meter relay team of Barber, Emily Miklavcic, Claire Moore and Emme Moore was 17th in 11:22.82.

Chase Sweger

Chase Sweger, center, placed fourth in the boys 1,600-meter run in the KHSAA Class 1A track and field champioships at the University of Kentucky Thursday. (Photo by Connor Capito)

On the boys side, Chase Sweger placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes 32.94 seconds. He also ran in the 800-meter run and was 13th in 2:07.79.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription