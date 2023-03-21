The Frankfort High track team began its outdoor season at the Rivertown Kickoff Classic Friday at Carroll County High School.

A handful of Frankfort's athletes attended the meet despite the cold temperatures. Hagan Schoolfield ran to a first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:37.50. He was followed by teammate Tyler Shanks in second place with a time of 5:39.20, and FHS’ Isiah Whitis finished fourth in 5:58.89.

032223.FHS Track-Shanks Schoolfield Murphy_submitted.png

Frankfort High track and field athletes, from left, Tyler Shanks, Hagan Schoolfield and Rheanna Murphy all received medals in FHS' season-opening meet Friday at Carroll County. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription