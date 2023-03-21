The Frankfort High track team began its outdoor season at the Rivertown Kickoff Classic Friday at Carroll County High School.
A handful of Frankfort's athletes attended the meet despite the cold temperatures. Hagan Schoolfield ran to a first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:37.50. He was followed by teammate Tyler Shanks in second place with a time of 5:39.20, and FHS’ Isiah Whitis finished fourth in 5:58.89.
Schoolfield and Shanks received medals for their first- and second-place finishes. The trio also ran in the 800-meter race where Schoolfield finished second in a time of 2:33.69, Shanks was third with a time of 2:36.64, and Whitis finished in sixth place with a time of 2:45.41.
Returning from a meniscus injury suffered last summer, senior Thiago Pires finished eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.34 seconds. This was Pires’ first competitive race since a hamstring injury ended his track season in 2022. Freshman Brady Ellis, competing in his first high school track meet, finished the 100 meters in a time of 15.99 seconds.
Competing in the field events, senior Rheanna Murphy threw in the shot put and the discus throws. Murphy finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 23 feet, 7 inches. In the discus Murphy finished second with a personal record (PR) throw of 71 feet even. Murphy received a medal for her second-place finish.
Other high school teams competing in the meet were Boone County, Trimble County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County and Holmes High School.
Frankfort’s next meet is an all-comers meet Tuesday at Mercer County.
