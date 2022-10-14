RICHMOND — The season came to a tough end for Frankfort’s boys soccer team.

Playing Dunbar in the semifinals of the 11th Region tournament, FHS lost 4-1, and the game was called with 5 minutes remaining when a skirmish broke out on the field.

Frankfort's Bryson Cox (9) and Dunbar's John Martin (8) go after the ball during their 11th Region tournament game Thursday in Richmond at Madison Central. Dunbar won 4-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Carter Gilbert, left, defends as Dunbar's Ryan O'Hara (3) tries to go to the goal Thursday in the 11th Region tournament semifinals at Madison Central. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Preston Barber is airborne as Dunbar's Christian Delgado tries to control the ball during the 11th Region tournament semifinals Thursday at Madison Central. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Chefor Gwandi (35) and Dunbar's Antonio Blackman run for the ball Thursday in the 11th Region tournament semifinals at Madison Central. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

