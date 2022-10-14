Frankfort's Bryson Cox (9) and Dunbar's John Martin (8) go after the ball during their 11th Region tournament game Thursday in Richmond at Madison Central. Dunbar won 4-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
RICHMOND — The season came to a tough end for Frankfort’s boys soccer team.
Playing Dunbar in the semifinals of the 11th Region tournament, FHS lost 4-1, and the game was called with 5 minutes remaining when a skirmish broke out on the field.
“I think it’s just two good teams that have a goal, to win the 11th Region,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “These are young guys and emotions get high, and everybody’s pushing, not physically, but pushing towards the goal, towards the dream.
“These are competitors, and unfortunately these things happen.”
Grant Courtad and Christian Delgado scored Dunbar’s first two goals, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead with 4:57 left in the first half.
Less than a minute later, Frankfort got on the scoreboard with a penalty kick from Colby Cracraft after Dunbar was called for a handball penalty in the box, cutting the Bulldogs’ lead in half.
Dunbar appeared to be called for being offsides with about 3 minutes left in the first half, but the call wasn’t enforced. The Bulldogs continued to play and scored on a goal by Chaz Rich.
That made the score 3-1 at halftime.
The Panthers were celebrating what looked like their second goal when it was waved off with 27 minutes left in the game.
“The explanation that the center (referee) gave me was the ball didn’t go in,” Kennedy said.
The last goal came with 21:29 remaining from Joany Chavez, and a shoving match, the second of the game, led to the contest being called with 5:19 remaining.
Dunbar (14-2-3) plays Frederick Douglass Saturday for the regional championship.
“I told my guys we knew this would be tough,” Kennedy said. “We knew that coming in, with the 11th Region, it’s Dunbar, it’s the semifinals, we know that. When you play at this level you’re going to have to catch some breaks, some bounces need to go your way, and we just didn’t just didn’t seem to get those breaks tonight.”
Frankfort, which won the All “A” state championship this year, finishes at 18-4-2.
“I told the guys I couldn’t be more proud of the way that we stuck together, the way we continued battling with our back against the wall,” Kennedy said. “If we could have played for 60 more minutes, I like our chances.”
