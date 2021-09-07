Frankfort’s volleyball team came tantalizingly close to its first district win when it took Franklin County to five sets last month.
On Tuesday the Lady Panthers broke through, beating host Western Hills 3-1 (17-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-21) for the first district victory in program history.
“The girls came out and wanted it,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said. “The first set was a little iffy, but we came out in the second set and settled in. We worked hard and got the win.
“I’m super excited. It’s our first district win in five years.”
Frankfort fielded its first varsity volleyball team in 2017 after playing a junior varsity schedule in 2016.
Butts, who has been the team’s only varsity coach, knew this group had potential.
“This is a great group of girls,” she said. “They’ve worked their rear ends off during the season and playing off season.
“This group of seniors has played club ball, and I’ve been waiting since they were freshmen to get to this point.”
Western Hills won the first set 25-17, but Frankfort built early leads in the next two sets and went on to take a 2-1 lead.
WHHS rallied in the fourth set, building a lead of 11-5. The Lady Panthers slowly chipped away at the deficit, took their first lead at 19-18 and pulled away late to clinch the win.
The Lady Wolverines didn’t play last week, forfeiting two matches because of COVID-19 protocol.
“We played in the Boyle County Invitational two weeks ago,” WHHS coach Scott Hudson said. “We’ve got some players out with COVID, but that’s not an excuse for what we did tonight. It was the same old, same old, serve receive and unforced errors.
“Frankfort came in to win the game. They never slowed down. They had a game plan, and they executed the plan efficiently.”
FHS senior Pauli Hancock has seen the volleyball team’s progress first hand, having been a member of the squad since she was a freshman.
“Our team has improved,” she said. “A lot of us play club ball, and we’re working hard in and out of season. We got our first win my first year, and now we have our first district win. That’s a big improvement.”
FHS (7-5) plays its next match Saturday in the 11th Region All “A” Classic, taking on Lexington Christian at 10 a.m. at Berea.
WHHS is 5-9, with two losses being by COVID-19 protocol forfeits. The Lady Wolverines play at home Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Lexington Catholic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.