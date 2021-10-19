FHS logo

Frankfort’s volleyball team defeated The Frankfort Christian Academy 3-1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17) Monday in the 41st District tournament at Great Crossing.

The win was the first district tournament victory for FHS in program history.

Frankfort advances to the district semifinals Tuesday against Great Crossing at 8:30 p.m. In the first semifinal Tuesday, it’s Western Hills vs. Franklin County at 6 p.m.

The championship match is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Great Crossing.

