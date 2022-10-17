Monday’s opening game of the 41st District volleyball tournament was a milestone for Frankfort and a measuring stick for The Frankfort Christian Academy.

Frankfort won 3-1 (25-16, 25-15, 13-25, 25-11), the second straight year FHS has won a game in the district tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription