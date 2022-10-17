The Frankfort Christian Academy's Jade Canterbury (6) hits the ball past Frankfort's Kendall Cook (1) during the 41st District tournament Monday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FHS won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Abigal Luking (2) tries to hit the ball past the block of The Frankfort Christian Academy's Grace Smith (21) Monday during the 41st District tournament at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FHS won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Frankfort Christian Academy's Jade Canterbury (6) hits the ball past Frankfort's Kendall Cook (1) during the 41st District tournament Monday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FHS won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Abigal Luking (2) tries to hit the ball past the block of The Frankfort Christian Academy's Grace Smith (21) Monday during the 41st District tournament at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FHS won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Monday’s opening game of the 41st District volleyball tournament was a milestone for Frankfort and a measuring stick for The Frankfort Christian Academy.
Frankfort won 3-1 (25-16, 25-15, 13-25, 25-11), the second straight year FHS has won a game in the district tournament.
“It’s exciting for them, it’s exciting all the way around,” FHS coach Kelcie Turner said. “We played really well. We’ve been working on some things, and they’ve done a really good job in translating the last couple things from practice into games, which has been really exciting to see.”
Frankfort (10-20) will play Franklin County Wednesday in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m., and Western Hills will take on Great Crossing at 7 p.m. The tournament is being played at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
After winning the first set Monday, FHS found itself trailing 10-7 in the second set. The Lady Panthers tied the set at 11-11 behind Lilly Effron’s serve and outscored TFCA 14-4 the rest of the way to take a 2-0 lead.
In the third set it was Frankfort that took an early lead, going ahead 10-4, only to see the Lady Royals take the set 25-13.
“To not give up shows a lot of tenacity on their behalf,” TFCA coach Lindsay Barnes said. “A lot of teams, especially whenever you lose the first two, they’ll just lay down and give up.”
The Lady Panthers took control of the fourth set early, going ahead 10-2, and they stayed in control the rest of the way.
“I feel like overall we’re just being more aggressive,” Turner said. “I’m really proud of them. We know we’ve got a really big game against a very strong team in County on Wednesday. We’re going to keep hitting on the things we can control, and they did a really good job about that in (sets) one, two and four today.
“Three we tried something different, we tried what we want to do on Wednesday. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to do it now so we will re-evaluate on that day, but I was really proud.”
While the other four teams in the district have played between 27 to 32 matches, TFCA played 18, going 4-14 on the season.
“We didn’t play everyone in the district twice,” Barnes said. “This is just our second year competing in the district tournament.
“We’ve seen a lot of player growth, a lot of team growth. They’ve really started jelling and connecting as a team whereas in years past you would have two individuals who were really good on the court and everybody else kind of filled a role, but this year they seem to be playing together.”
That was also something Turner saw in her team.
“I liked the energy they brought,” she said. “They did really well with really strong back row attacks. I was really excited to see that, and we did a lot better at our system and not just free balling but setting somebody else up. That was a big difference for us tonight. I think Kendall Cook and Lilly Effron had standout games.”
Now Turner will see what her team can do going forward.
“It’s coming together,” she said. “I don’t want to jinx ourselves Wednesday. We’re gong to practice tomorrow. We’re going to see what they want to do. Like I said, their voice matters. I want to know what they want to do because I feel like they’ll be more confident if they want to do something.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.