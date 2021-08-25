Frankfort's Garrett Wellman won a playoff at the 11th Region All "A" golf tournament Monday to qualify for the All "A" state tournament.

FHS hosted the regional All "A" tournament at the Frankfort Country Club, and the winning team and two top individuals not on the winning team qualified for state.

Wellman shot a score of 40 to tie with Thomas Luxon of Model, and the playoff went four holes and to a sudden death chip-off before Wellman won to qualify for state.

Sayre's Hayden Adams shot a 36 to take the other individual qualifying spot.

Lexington Christian won the team title with a score of 148, and Frankfort shot 190.

The state tournament will be Sept. 12 at Gibson Bay in Richmond.

