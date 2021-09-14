Members of the Hilen Cup all-tournament team, from left, are Western Hills' Jackson Whitaker, Franklin County's Ben Bevington, WHHS' Reagan Hunter, Frankfort's Carter Denton and FHS' Garrett Wellman. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)
Members of the Hilen Cup all-tournament team, from left, are Western Hills' Jackson Whitaker, Franklin County's Ben Bevington, WHHS' Reagan Hunter, Frankfort's Carter Denton and FHS' Garrett Wellman. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)
Frankfort's Garrrett Wellman tees off on the eighth hole at Juniper Hill Tuesday during the Hilen Cup. Wellman was medalist of the event with a score of 74. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)
Western Hills' Reagan Hunter chips out of some bushes onto the green at No. 8 at Juniper Hill Tuesday in the Hilen Cup. Hunter shot an 82. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)
Franklin County's Will Dowler putts on the ninth green at Juniper Hill during Tuesday's Hilen Cup. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)
For three straight years, Frankfort’s Garrett Wellman finished in the top five of the Hilen Cup, a two-day golf event among the local golf teams at Juniper Hill.
On Wednesday, Wellman was medalist, shooting 74 (35-39) to win the Geno Benassi Award.
Defending champion Jackson Whitaker of Western Hills was runner-up with a score of 80 (39-41).
Frankfort and WHHS tied for the team title, ending Franklin County’s seven-year run as team champion.
Wellman was the Hilen Cup runner-up his freshman year, finished third his sophomore season and was fifth last year.
“I was excited,” he said about this year’s tournament. “My only goal was to win. I’ve come close every other year.”
Wellman, a junior who is taking the COVID supplemental year, shot a 73 Saturday to lead the Panthers, who tied for 10th place at the Tom Johnson Classic in Grant County. On Sunday he tied for 13th place in the All “A” Classic state tournament, shooting 77 at Gibson Bay in Richmond.
Wellman began Wednesday’s round of the Hilen Cup with a four-shot lead on Whitaker. The Hilen Cup consists of two nine-hole rounds.
“I may have been a little too confident,” Wellman said when asked about starting play with a four-shot lead. “I didn’t start off that well, but I thought if I keep playing my game, keep playing, I’ll be all right.”
Wellman, Whitaker and Ben Bevington, who shot 84 for FCHS’ low score, were automatic qualifiers for the all-tournament team. Also making the team were the two players with the lowest scores among the rest of the field. They were WHHS’ Reagan Hunter, who shot 82 (41-41) and FHS’ Carter Denton with an 81 (43-38).
The Flyers are scheduled to play Great Crossing Wednesday at Juniper Hill.
FHS plays in the Charger Cup Invitational Saturday at Quail Chase Golf Club in Louisville, and the next event on WHHS’ schedule is the CKCBC Tournament Sept. 25 at the Woodford Club.
FHS: Garrett Wellman 74 (35-39), Carter Denton 81 (43-38), Austin Wellman 95 (45-50), Caleb Duff 96 (48-48), Steven Hamilton 101 (45-56).
WHHS: Jackson Whitaker 80 (39-41), Reagan Hunter 82 (41-41), Carter Smith 90 (46-44), Will Boswell 100 (45-55), Logan Disponette 101 (55-46).
FCHS: Ben Bevington 84 (44-40), Will Dowler 87 (40-47), Zach Perry 88 (46-42), Jacob Hogan 93 (46-47), Will Logan 97 (50-47).
