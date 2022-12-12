The Frankfort Christian Academy boys basketball team won its last two games at home last week, defeating Portland Christian 78-66 Thursday and Robertson County 72-60 Saturday.

The Royals had three players in double figures against Portland Christian — Micah Sowders with 32 points, Noah Sowders with 25 and Weston Jones with 13.

