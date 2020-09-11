FCHS

Visiting fans aren't allowed at tonight's Franklin County football game at Anderson County, but that doesn't mean the Flyer faithful won't be able to watch.

The game is available online here. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

This is the first game of the season. FCHS plays at home Sept. 18 against Woodford County. Each FCHS student-athlete will be allowed two people at every home game.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription