Franklin County's football team is still riding high, but it took a little time to get going Friday.
FCHS improved to 5-0 with a 50-14 win at Woodford County Friday night.
"It was a pretty sloppy first half," FCHS coach Eddie James said. "We led 21-7 at halftime. I thought in the first half we were kind of flat."
That changed in the second half.
"I think we just woke up," James said. "I thought our defense played well the whole game."
Franklin County begins district play next Friday with a game at Shelby County.