The Franklin County-Frankfort boys soccer match Saturday night had an eerily familiar feel.
For the second straight time the two teams met, the match went to a penalty kick shootout, and for the second straight time FCHS took the victory.
After going scoreless through regulation and two five-minute golden goal overtime periods, the Flyers won 1-0 to claim the championship of the Rotary Capital City Classic at Sower Soccer Field.
“We were great on defense this tournament,” FCHS coach Louis Tandy said. “They played fantastic and kept us in the games.
“Cade Terry had some great saves. In the PK shootout he had two saves, and he made a shot.”
The last time the two teams met was in the first round of the 41st District Tournament last year, and the match went to the 11th player in the shootout before Franklin County won 1-0.
Saturday’s match went to the ninth player before the winner was decided.
“I could not be more proud of my team’s mental toughness and discipline to play 90 minutes of scoreless soccer against a very talented and very veteran Franklin County team,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said.
“We gave up a lot of shots, but our defense and goalkeeper (Sam Yocum) were equal to them.”
The Flyers appeared to score in the second half, only to have the goal waved off on an offside call.
“I thought in the first half we moved the ball a lot,” Tandy said. “In the second half, Brad made some good adjustments. They bottled us up, and we didn’t get as many looks.
“We still had some looks, point-blank looks, but their goalkeeper played outstanding.”
In the penalty kick shootout, each team sent five players out to take a penalty kick, and the teams were tied at 4-4 after all 10 players had taken their shots.
That sent the game into a sudden death shootout, where Frankfort missed its first shot and FCHS made its shot for the win.
Making penalty kicks for FCHS were Drew Harrod, Terry, Grant Kiser, Alexander Bentley and Owen Powell.
Those making their shots for FHS were Reed Miklavcic, McLain Barber, Delano Craig and Ethan Vermillion.
Both teams had won their first two tournament games. Saturday’s game was Frankfort’s first loss of the season.
“Our team really showed us a lot in the three days of back-to-back games because of the weather,” Kennedy said. “We learned a lot about their toughness, their passion for each other, their brotherhood.
“At the end of the night we talked about how even though this wasn’t how we preferred to have the match turn out, it’s a long season. We could see Franklin County again, and we’ll be improved as our players mature.”
The Flyers came into the tournament with a 0-2 record and left with a 3-2 mark.
“Drew and Justin (Castillo) played great all tournament, but people key on them a lot,” Tandy said. “Kaden Turner played great. Adam Gritton had three assists, and they were big ones.
“It wasn’t anything spectacular, but we got it done. We’ll take a blue-collar win. We’re on a three-game win streak, and we’re 2-0 in the district. That’s the most important thing.”
Bentley was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Also named to the all-tournament team were Terry, Turner and Gritton of FCHS, Craig, Vermillion and Miklavcic of FHS, Western Hills’ Garrett Clark and Ethan Dunigan, and Anderson County’s Taylor Wright and Wesley Ashby.