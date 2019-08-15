Thomas Nelson’s boys soccer team scored one goal in each half, and that was enough for a 2-0 win over Franklin County Thursday at Sower Soccer Complex.
“They outplayed us,” FCHS coach Louis Tandy said. “They completed passes and we didn’t.
“We looked like we’d never seen a pass, like we were standing out there alone, dribbling, dribbling, dribbling until we lost the ball.
“We’re 0-2. We played well at Lexington Catholic the other night. I can’t say much about tonight.”
Scoring for the Generals (3-0) were Wyatt Roswall and Gannon Mattingly.
“We had some good plays,” Tandy said. “It wasn’t our defense. Alexander Bentley played his guts out, and so did Owen Clements. Owen Powell played well, especially in the second half.
“We just had breakdowns in the middle, and we’d dribble and dribble.”
FCHS doesn’t play again until Tuesday, when it takes on Western Hills in the first round of the Rotary Capital City Classic at 8 p.m. at Sower Soccer Complex.
“It’s a long season,” Tandy said, “but it's a short time until we start district games next week.”