Franklin County’s boys soccer team shut out South Oldham 3-0 Tuesday in Crestwood.
Drew Harrod scored two goals, Alan Martinez had one, and Owen Clements had an assist.
FCHS (8-4-2) hosts Mercer County Thursday at Sower Soccer Complex.
