Franklin County’s boys soccer team shut out South Oldham 3-0 Tuesday in Crestwood.

Drew Harrod scored two goals, Alan Martinez had one, and Owen Clements had an assist.

FCHS (8-4-2) hosts Mercer County Thursday at Sower Soccer Complex.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription