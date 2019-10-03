Franklin County's football team is hosting Youth Appreciation Night Friday prior to the Flyers' game against North Oldham at Benny Watkins Field.
The event is open to all youth and middle school football players, who will be admitted free if they're wearing their team jerseys.
The night begins with a 5:30 p.m. arrival at the FCHS fieldhouse, where youth players will meet the Flyer coaching staff. There will be a message from FCHS head coach Eddie James at 5:40 p.m., followed by a guided facilities tour at 5:45 p.m.
There will be a team meeting at 6 p.m., field access at 6:20 p.m., and a hospitality tent from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the weight room of the fieldhouse.
At 7:27 p.m., the youth will take the field with the FCHS team.
The first 80 youth and middle school players at the game will receive a free 18x28 FCHS football poster and a pen to have it autographed.