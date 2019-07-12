The Franklin County girls golf team held its annual Family, Friends and Alumni golf scramble on May 31.
The scramble was held at the Lakeview Springs Gold Course and had 15 teams registered to play.
The winning team of Rex Fowler, Karen Pilcher and Becky Bibro won a dozen golf balls. Each player in the scramble received a tee gift, a door prize of their choice and dinner provided by O’Charley’s and Bojangles’.
This annual event helps raise funds for team tournament fees, practice fees and uniforms.