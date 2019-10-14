The season ended sooner than Franklin County’s girls soccer team wanted.
The Lady Flyers lost to Frederick Douglass 2-0 Monday in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament at Sower Soccer Complex. Last year in the regional opener, Frederick Douglass beat FCHS 7-0.
“We wanted to win this game so bad,” FCHS coach Jon Sutphin said. “It was redemption for last year. They killed us last year. Our stats showed we outshot them 6-4 in the second half. They made two of their four shots, and we didn’t put one in the net.”
The two teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half. The Broncos’ two goals came about four minutes apart, both from Kylee Morgan. The first came with 23:28 left in the match, the second at the 19:31 mark.
“What a game,” Sutphin said. “Unfortunately, people will see the score and that we lost 2-0, and they’ll think we didn’t play well. I’m thrilled with the way we played. I felt like we controlled the ball most of the second half, but we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.
“The 15 to 20 minutes at the start of the second half, I really believed we were going to put a shot in the back of the net, and we never did.”
The Lady Flyers close out the season with a 19-4 record, tying the 2017 team for the most wins in a single season in school history.
FCHS graduates six seniors off this year’s team — Adyson Gatewood, Kennadi Woods, Taylor Amburgey, Emily Lopez, Kalista Newton and Emma Thompson.
“This has been a great group of seniors,” Sutphin said. “They won 69 matches in four years, which I think makes them the winningest class in Franklin County school history.”
In addition to winning 19 matches in two different seasons, they won the school’s first 41st District Tournament title as sophomores, the beginning of a three-peat.
“They’ve been a part of building this program into a very strong program for this community,” Sutphin said, “and I expect next year’s group to be right back here.”
FCHS returns nine starters next season.