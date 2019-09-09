For Franklin County’s girls soccer team, the wins just keep coming.
The Lady Flyers shut out Great Crossing 7-0 Monday at Sower Soccer Complex for their 10th win in a row.
With the victory FCHS, now 12-1, sewed up the No. 1 seed in the 41st District Tournament next month. Great Crossing replaced Woodford County in the district when Woodford was moved to the 8th Region.
“I think losing to Anderson County was a kick in the face,” said FCHS’ Alison Wells. “Ever since we’ve played well. We have a lot of returning players who know how to use their feet.”
FCHS lost to Anderson 4-0 on Aug. 17 in Lawrenceburg.
The Lady Flyers’ 10-game winning streak includes going 3-0 in the Rotary Capital City Classic and winning the tournament for the fifth straight year.
“I hate to say I’m surprised,” FCHS coach Jon Sutphin said about his team’s play this year. “I knew were going to have a good offense because we had everyone back from last year. Our defense has done a really good job, and Taylor Manley has done a great job in goal for us. I can’t sing her praises enough.
“They’ve done a great job of taking what we work on in practice and putting it in practice during the games, and that’s possessing, moving the ball up the field, swinging it from side to side and looking for angles to play.”
The Lady Flyers came into Monday’s match having scored 77 goals, most in the 11th Region and 16 more than Sayre in second place. FCHS has also allowed just 14 goals.
“It’s kind of expected from Jon,” FCHS’ Alison Wells said about the team’s balance. “In practice he runs our stronger offense against our stronger defense so we can improve each other.”
“We had some things to figure out when people left,” teammate Emily Monnin said, “but I think people have done a good job with that.”
Taylor Banta scored four goals Monday, Kennadi Woods scored two and Amelia Wells had one.
Emily Allen and Amelia Wells both had two assists, and Grace Parker and Monnin each had one.
“You can't shut down one person with us,” Sutphin said. “If you shut Kennadi down, then you have Taylor Banta, who had four goals tonight, and if you shut down Taylor, then you have Kennadi.
“You have Chicken (Allen) and Alison in the middle. We scored on two free kicks.”
FCHS came into Monday’s match off a 5-3 win over Mercer County Saturday night.
“The first 20 minutes we looked as sharp as we have all year,” Sutphin said of the Mercer match. “Tonight we started off pretty good, but when it got to 3-0 we got a little lazy, and that just happens sometimes.
“Twelve and one, I can’t complain.”
With the No. 1 seed in hand, what’s the goal for the Lady Flyers the rest of the regular season?
“Keep winning, I guess,” Allen said.
Franklin County’s next match is Wednesday at Madison Central, the first of five games on the road. The Lady Flyers aren’t home again until Sept. 28 against Bullitt East.
“I’m thoroughly pleased with how the girls are playing right now,” Sutphin said. “I’m not saying every practice is rock solid or every game is rock solid. Sometimes you win ugly and sometimes you win good. They call count.”
>In Saturday’s win over Mercer County, Banta had a hat trick with three goals, and Woods had two goals and two assists.
Allen, Ingrid Hagg and Haviland Harris each had an assist.