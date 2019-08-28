Frankfort’s girls soccer team came into Wednesday’s match with a key injury, and Franklin County came away with a 10-0 win in the Rotary Capital City Classic at Sower Soccer Complex.
The game ended early in the second half on the mercy rule.
FHS played without goalkeeper Caroline Miklavcic, who missed the game with an injury.
“Miklavcic was out with an injury, and Kennadie Pritchett got hurt two-thirds of the way through the first half and was out the remainder of the game,” FHS coach Daniel Rogers said.
“We had Madison Close in goal, and Haleigh Graham played some in goal. Madison is our scoring and assist leader, and that changed the entire dynamic of what we wanted to do.”
FCHS led 9-0 at halftime.
“We started a little slow,” FCHS coach Jon Sutphin said. “I think we had in our heads that it wouldn’t be that tough of a game.
“We started a little slower than I would have liked, but we just have a bigger school, a bigger pool to draw from. Frankfort had a couple of girls hurt, but they played hard.”
Scoring in the first half were Taylor Banta, Emily Allen and Ingrid Hagg all with two goals apiece, Amelia Wells with a goal, Kennadi Woods with a penalty kick, and the Lady Flyers scored on an own goal.
Woods and Alison Wells both had assists.
“Eventually we started putting the ball in the back of the net,” Sutphin said, “and we started wearing them down. We did a decent job of moving the ball around the field.”
Once the Lady Flyers got going, they didn’t let up.
“Jon expects that from us,” Alison Wells said. “We can’t have a letdown.”
“You always know Franklin County is going to be tough, and they’ll move the ball well,” Rogers said. “Wes stopped a lot of their runs on the wings, but the goals we gave up were from unmarked players.”
“It was kind of confusing,” FHS’ Faith Bowen said about missing players with injuries. “We had players not in their usual positions. I’m used to having Bones (Close) up there with me, and she wasn’t there.”
Alison Wells scored the final goal of the game about two minutes into the second half off an assist from Amelia Wells.
FCHS will play Shelby County Saturday at 8 p.m. on the final night of the Rotary Capital City Classic, and FHS takes on Western Hills at 6 p.m.