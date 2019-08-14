Henry County’s girls soccer team took an early lead Wednesday.
Franklin County made sure the Ladycats didn’t have it for long.
Down 1-0 in the first seven minutes of the match, the Lady Flyers rallied for an 8-2 victory at Sower Soccer Complex.
“We had a little breakdown,” FCHS coach Jon Sutphin said. “They sent the ball through to a runner, and she made a great shot.
“I’m pleased with the way we bounced back. The girls didn’t panic, and they came back and put three shots in the back of the net to lead 3-1 at halftime.”
Jenna Hardin scored the first goal for Henry County (1-1), but goals by Amelia Wells, Allison Wells and Kennadi Woods gave FCHS a 3-1 lead at the break.
“I thought it was good for us to come out and get punched in the mouth,” Sutphin said. “Our last three games, two at Soccerama and Monday at Bryan Station, we haven’t been pressured that much.”
The second half started much like the first, with Henry scoring the first goal in the first seven minutes of the half.
The goal by Presley Crowe cut Franklin County’s lead to one at 3-2, but FCHS scored the last five goals of the game.
Amelia Wells and Woods both scored twice in the second half for hat tricks, and Allison Wells scored once in the final 40 minutes.
Emily Monnin and Kalista Newton each had an assist in the first half, and in the second Allison Wells and Amelia Wells each had two assists and Taylor Banta had one.
FCHS starting keeper Taylor Manley got hurt in the first half, and Adyson Gatewood finished the game in goal.
“Adyson hadn’t played goalie for two or three years,” Sutphin said, “but she came in and did well.”
Franklin County (2-0) plays its next match Saturday at noon at Anderson County.