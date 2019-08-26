A tie game at halftime gave way to a 6-1 win for Franklin County’s girls soccer team over Western Hills Monday in the Rotary Capital City Classic.
“We talked at halftime about not forcing so many long balls,” FCHS coach Jon Sutphin said after his team’s victory at Sower Soccer Complex.
“We did a better job of passing and moving the ball as a team in the second half.”
The Lady Flyers, who won the Kentucky Bank Shootout Saturday at Bourbon County, struck first Monday, going ahead 1-0 on a goal by Alison Wells with 19:35 left in the first half.
WHHS countered with a goal from Ella Davis about six minutes later, and the score stayed 1-1 at halftime.
FCHS took a 2-1 lead less than three minutes into the second half, the first of five goals it had in the final 40 minutes.
Scoring for the Lady Flyers in the second half were Emily Allen, Kennadi Woods, Grace Parker and Amelia Wells with two goals.
“The first half went pretty well,” WHHS coach Chris Brady said. “They got a couple of goals and had some strong attacks, and we had defensive breakdowns in the middle of the field.
“We also lost a little confidence after they got a couple goals. An appropriate mindset is a big one for us.”
Those with assists for FCHS were Allen, Woods, Alison Wells and Ingrid Hagg.
“We had five different people score, and that just shows the balance we have across the front,” Sutphin said. “This game was hard fought, and I’m not sure the final score was indicative of the game.”
The tournament continues Wednesday at Sower Soccer Complex. FCHS will play Frankfort at 6 p.m., and Western Hills will take on Shelby County at 8 p.m.