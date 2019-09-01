Franklin County’s girls soccer team celebrated the beginning of September by winning the Rotary Capital City Classic.
The Lady Flyers shut out Shelby County 9-0 in a match that ended just after midnight Saturday at Sower Soccer Complex.
Lightning delays in the first match between Frankfort and Western Hills pushed the start time for the FCHS-Shelby County match to just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
“The girls played extremely well,” FCHS coach Jon Sutphin said. “We didn’t know if we would play or not play, and we talked about that.
“At the end of our warmups we told them to come out hard and fast, to move the ball all over the field and use their speed and their ability to possess.”
The Lady Flyers did just that, scoring just a minute into the match and extending their lead to 5-0 by halftime.
Emily Allen scored twice in the first half, and Taylor Banta, Amelia Wells and Emily Monnin each scored a goal. Kennadi Woods, Ingrid Hagg and Alison Wells all had assists.
In the second half, Banta scored two goals to complete the hat trick, and Allen and Alison Wells both scored. Hagg, Amelia Wells and Allen each had an assist.
This is the sixth year in a row the Lady Flyers have won the Rotary Capital City Classic, and they outscored their opponents 25-1 in the tournament.
“Our back line has been really solid,” Sutphin said. “Haviland Harris made the all-tournament team, but Avery (Sanford), Eraye (Monnin), Ingrid and Ady Gatewood have been the five for us on the back line.
“They’re doing a great job when your goalie doesn’t have to handle the ball very much.”
Woods was named the tournament MVP. Also named to the all-tournament team from Franklin County were Harris, Allen and Alison Wells. Shelby County’s Gracie Bradley and Dani Roldan were also named to the all-tournament team.
FCHS (9-1) plays its next match Thursday at Spencer County, and the Lady Flyers host Mercer County Saturday.