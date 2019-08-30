Franklin County and Western Hills both have young football teams, but the Flyers’ youth has a little more varsity experience, and FCHS was able to ride that to a 55-6 win Friday at Benny Watkins Field.
“I thought we played well,” FCHS coach Eddie James said. “I thought they stepped up to the plate a little bit tonight. I'm very proud of them.”
The Flyers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, leading 20-0 on TD runs of 4 and 29 yards by Tariq Lester and an 81-yard pass from Nick Broyles to Cameron Phelps.
Aiden Lewis kicked the extra point after two of the touchdowns.
FCHS added 29 points in the second quarter to send the game to a running clock in the second half.
“They’re a solid team,” WHHS coach Don Miller said, “and Broyles is a good quarterback.”
In the second quarter, Broyles had touchdown passes of 37 yards to Phelps and 9 yards to Lester, and he added a touchdown on a 3-yard run. The other touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Fred Farrier, and the Flyers scored two points on a safety when Brady Holleran tackled Dylan Engler in the end zone.
Lewis connected on the PAT after every touchdown in the second quarter.
“Last week in the third quarter against East Jessamine we had a little lull, and we didn’t have that tonight,” James said. “I thought their kids played hard.”
The Flyers’ final touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Jayden Mattison early in the fourth quarter, good for a 55-0 lead.
WHHS closed out the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jason Rogers late in the game.
Friday’s contest was the Wolverines’ second in a row against a top 10 team. They lost last week to Taylor County, ranked ninth in the state in Class 3A in the Associated Press poll. The Flyers are ranked 10th in the state in Class 4A.
“It comes down to fundamentals,” Miller said. “I know they’re frustrated and all, but right now the biggest thing for us is getting from where we are now to the end of the season and improving.”
WHHS (0-2) plays at Garrard County next week.
“I’m especially proud of the guys for keeping their composure when things got a little testy,” James said. “They played the way we want them to play football and the way we teach in our program.”
Next up for FCHS (2-0) is a game at Collins next week.
“We’re just growing up,” James said. “We want to be rolling when district play starts, and next week we’ll see if we can keep this going.”