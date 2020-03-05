Franklin County High School will provide a pep bus at no cost to students for Friday's 11th Region championship game between the Lady Flyers and Scott County at Eastern Kentucky University at 7 p.m.

The bus will load at 6 p.m. at the front of the school. Students will not be able to stay after school to wait for the pep bus. The pep bus should return around 10 p.m. 

Students will need a signed permission slip, attached in email, and the first 50 students who return it Friday morning will be able to ride the bus. Students will need $6 for a ticket to the game. Concessions are available at the game.

