Franklin County’s Makena Gillion was second in the girls varsity race at the Hillbilly Run cross country meet in Bardstown Saturday.
Gillion posted a time of 19 minutes, 59.48 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
Nathaniel Lawrence led the FCHS boys team, placing 45th in 18:16.68. The Flyers were 24th as a team. Franklin County didn’t have enough runners for a team score in the girls race.
Here are the results for the local runners.
VARSITY, 5,000 METERS
Girls
2. Makena Gillion (FC) 19:59.48, 48. Elizabeth Valladares-Valles (FC) 23:25.82, 93. Eliza Boone (FC) 26:01.30, 134. Abbagail Grimes (FC) 30:01.89.
Boys
45. Nathaniel Lawrence (FC) 18:16.68, 75. Leeland Fern (FC) 19:11.29, 164. Venish Patel (FC) 21:43.90, 183. Jacob Kendall (FC) 22:33.82, 204. Brigham Boone (FC) 23:58.41, 223. Christian Adkins (FC) 26:21.79, 227. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 27:17.49.