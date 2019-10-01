Franklin County junior Jordan Harris led the local players in the girls Ninth Region golf tournament Monday at Keene Run in Nicholasville.
Harris shot 88, and the Lady Flyers were 13th out of 16 teams with a score of 419.
Western Hills had just three players at the tournament because of an injury, not enough for a team score.
Lexington Christian’s Laney Frye won medalist honors after a playoff against Madison Central’s Mattie Neeley.
LCA won the team championship and an automatic berth in next week’s state tournament with a score of 314.
Madison Central was runner-up at 324.
Rounding out the top five teams were Great Crossing, 330; Dunbar, 332; and Lexington Catholic, 353.
4On Saturday, Harris shot a season-best 84 at Henry Clay’s tournament in Lexington. FCHS was 12th out of 16 teams, and WHHS didn’t have a full team because of an injury.