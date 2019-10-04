Franklin County’s football team has been on a roll, building a 6-0 record going into Friday’s game against North Oldham.
NOHS has been on the other end of the spectrum, coming into the game 1-5 and having been outscored 244-87.
The Flyers didn’t pay attention to that. Instead of taking the Mustangs lightly, Franklin County scored 40 seconds into the game and went on to a 62-0 victory at Benny Watkins Field.
“The coaches come in and remind us that no matter who we play, what they have or what their record is, it’s zero to zero,” FCHS senior Cameron Phelps said.
“We have to go out and give everything we have, do everything we can to win.”
The Flyers did just that, improving to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in district play.
They led 34-0 at the end of the first quarter, and their touchdown just 29 seconds into the second period gave FCHS a 41-0 lead and put the game in a running clock.
“They took care of business,” FCHS coach Eddie James said. “This week was about what we needed to do.”
Franklin County’s first touchdown came on a 27-yard pass from Nick Broyles to Braedyn Tracy with Aiden Lewis kicking the extra point.
The Mustangs were forced to punt on their first possession, and Fred Farrier returned the punt 88 yards for a touchdown with 9:31 left in the first quarter.
Two minutes later, Broyles connected with Phelps on a pass play that covered 37 yards for a touchdown. The two paired for another touchdown, this one for 63 yards, and Broyles hit Zach Claudio with a 36-yard pass as FCHS took a 34-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Gavin Hurst threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tracy, and Broyles had a 73-yard pass to Tariq Lester for the Flyers’ second-quarter touchdowns.
FCHS led 48-0 at halftime, and the third and fourth quarters were shortened from 12 to eight minutes.
In the second half, Jayden Mattison scored on runs of 1 and 57 yards to close out the scoring. Lewis went 8-for-8 on point-after kicks.
The Flyers have a bye week next Friday, and their next game is at home Oct. 18 against Waggener, which is 5-1 and 1-0 in the district. Waggener had a bye this week.
“I wish we could keep playing,” Phelps said, “but we’ll work hard and get ready for two big games after the bye.”
After the game against Waggener, the Flyers will play their final district game Oct. 25 at Central.
“I think we need it,” James said of the bye week. “It’ll give the coaches a chance to recharge our batteries for what we have coming with games against Central and Waggener.”