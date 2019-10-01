The second match between the Frankfort and Franklin County volleyball teams Tuesday was much like the first.
FCHS won in three sets, but it was a match where both teams played well.
“I think right now we’re playing our best volleyball,” Franklin County coach Dale Adkins said after his team’s 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 victory at FCHS.
“We’ve done very well our last few games.”
The Lady Flyers were in control most of the first set, but FHS came out strong in the second set, leading 19-14 before Franklin County rallied to take the set and a 2-0 lead.
“That’s something we keep talking about,” Adkins said. “When you get the lead, keep the lead. You can’t get down 5-0 and expect to come back every time.”
The Lady Flyers did Tuesday. Leading just 13-11 in the third set, they pulled away for the victory.
“I was pleased with the way we played,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said. “We had some awesome blocks. We had a strong front line, and I think we’re starting to make people nervous.
“Their timing is getting better. They (Emily Slone and Tatum Williams) are basically six feet tall, and when six-footers get one or two blocks, the hitters have to start adjusting.
“What we have to do is adjust to what the hitters are changing up. We’ve been working on tip coverage.”
FCHS also had good play at the net, with Joy Bebe placing the ball on several occasions with shots on an angle.
“Joy has been a lot more consistent at the net,” Adkins said.
Franklin County (9-15) plays another district match Thursday at Western Hills.
FHS (8-15) plays Christian Educational Consortium Wednesday in Louisville and has a district match at home Thursday against Great Crossing.