Franklin County and Frankfort’s volleyball teams both got something out of Tuesday’s match at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
FCHS came away with a 3-0 victory (25-23, 26-24, 25-18), and FHS got a glimpse of how far the program has come in its third year of varsity competition.
“We tried some different things,” FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. “We ran some different sets and played different people.
“Frankfort High did an outstanding job. They’ve gotten so much better.”
The first two sets were close throughout. The first was tied 22-22 before the Lady Flyers pulled out the victory.
FCHS jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second set, but the Lady Panthers battled to a 5-5 tie and eventually led by as many as five points (17-12).
With the set tied 24-24, Franklin County scored the last two points with Makenna Deaton serving for a 2-0 lead.
“We would have liked to have a different outcome, but those two sets are best I’ve seen since I’ve been with the team,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said. “We’re going in the right direction.”
The Lady Flyers took control early in the third set and eventually built a 20-9 lead, but FHS rallied to within six points, 24-18, before dropping the set.
“We tried some new things,” Adkins said. “We’re trying to be ready by October when the district tournament rolls around. The good thing is we’re playing like a team.”
Both teams play on the road Thursday. FCHS (4-4) will be at Harrison County, and Frankfort (1-2) will be at Burgin.
“The fact they’ve gotten to this point in three years, and how they’ve pulled together and built their skills, that speaks well of them,” Butts said. “I’m proud of them.”