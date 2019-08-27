The Franklin County and Western Hills boys golf teams are tied going into the final round of the Hilen Cup today at Juniper Hill.
Both teams shot 170 in Tuesday’s first round, and Frankfort is third with a team score of 218. Play was stopped for about 30 minutes during the round because of a lightning delay.
The three teams will tee off today at 4:15 p.m. at Juniper Hill.
A recent rainout meant WHHS hadn’t played in six days prior to Tuesday’s round.
“In general, we shot a little better than we have been,” WHHS coach Adam Nicholson said.
Western Hills’ Brandon Webb is the individual leader with a 38, the only score in the 30s.
Abe VanHouten shot a 41 to lead the Flyers.
“If our No. 4 player (Will Dowler) hadn’t shot 43, we’d be in trouble tomorrow,” FCHS coach Kevin Hall said.
Garrett Wellman shot 44 for Frankfort’s low score. Tuesday’s match was just Frankfort’s second of the season. The last time the Panthers played was Aug. 9.
“We’ve practiced a ton,” FHS coach Eric Andersen said. “Every day the guys have really improved, the way they carry themselves. They’re much improved from last year.”
Here are the top four scores for each team.
FCHS (170): Abe VanHouten 41, Camden Good 42, Will Dowler 43, Sawyer Hulette 44
WHHS (170): Brandon Webb 38, Carter Smith 43, Jackson Whitaker 44, Tommy Quarles 45
FHS (218): Garrett Wellman 44, Will O’Bryan 50, Austin Wellman 52, Nate O’Bryan 72