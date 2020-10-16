Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County High School is looking for students to join the school's archery team.

Because of COVID-19, this year will have different requirements and restrictions. With the new restrictions, teams are only permitted to have nine archers per practice session. 

Students how have an interest in joining the archery team need to complete this online form https://forms.gle/4QFAsq4fimn4Zjez9.

Practices will begin on Oct. 26. In order to prepare for the practice groups, the team needs a list of all students interested by Monday.

The archery season will consist of one tournament during November and December and then increase to two tournaments per month in 2021, until the state tournament, which is typically in March. 

For more information, contact head coach Todd Bailey at todd.bailey21@gmail.com or 502-930-8066.

