Franklin County High School is looking for students to join the school's archery team.
Because of COVID-19, this year will have different requirements and restrictions. With the new restrictions, teams are only permitted to have nine archers per practice session.
Students how have an interest in joining the archery team need to complete this online form https://forms.gle/4QFAsq4fimn4Zjez9.
Practices will begin on Oct. 26. In order to prepare for the practice groups, the team needs a list of all students interested by Monday.
The archery season will consist of one tournament during November and December and then increase to two tournaments per month in 2021, until the state tournament, which is typically in March.
For more information, contact head coach Todd Bailey at todd.bailey21@gmail.com or 502-930-8066.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.