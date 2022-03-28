Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Both Franklin County archery teams finished second in the KHSAA Region 5 tournament Saturday at Anderson County High School, qualifying them for the KHSAA state tournament April 19 in Bowling Green.

The Flyers were second in the boys tournament with 1,885 points, and they were led by freshman Elijah Anglin, who placed 10th overall with a score of 274.

The Lady Flyers were runners-up in the girls tournament with 1,874 points. Freshman Taliyah Thomas led FCHS with an overall finish of sixth and a score of 279.

The top two teams in each tournament qualified for state. Anderson County was the winner in both the boys and girls tournaments.

Western Hills freshman Allie Fint qualified for state as an individual after shooting 281 to take second place.

The WHHS girls team finished third, and the Wolverines were fourth. Frankfort’s boys team placed fifth, and FHS didn’t have a team score in the girls tournament.

