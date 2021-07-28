072821.TimCourtney_Twitter.jpg

Tim Courtney, an assistant girls basketball coach at Franklin County for nine years, was recently named the head girls basketball coach at Thomas Nelson. (Photo via Twitter)

Tim Courtney has spent years as an assistant coach with a highly successful girls basketball program.

Now he has a program of his own to lead.

Courtney, an assistant coach at Franklin County the past nine years, was recently named the head girls basketball coach at Thomas Nelson High School in Bardstown.

“The last three or four years I’ve had some offers, but the timing didn’t feel right,” Courtney said. “After the interview, this felt right. It felt like a good fit. It’s a young program, and that excited me.”

Thomas Nelson has fielded a team for nine years. The Generals have never advanced out of the 19th District tournament, and they’ve had four different coaches during that time.

“I’m excited to get to work with the players and see if we can get to the state tournament, something I got to experience at Franklin County,” Courtney said.

The Lady Flyers’ last five trips to the state tournament came in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Getting out of the Fifth Region will be a challenge for Thomas Nelson. Among the teams in the region are perennial power Elizabethtown, Bardstown and Bethlehem.

“It’s not easy,” Courtney said.

Courtney’s daughter, Savannah, who played at FCHS and Hanover College, will be the junior varsity coach at Thomas Nelson. She graduated from Hanover in May.

Courtney has been working in the Franklin County Schools district for 10 years. In addition to being an assistant coach at FCHS, he has also coached girls basketball at Elkhorn Middle School. EMS won state championships in sixth-grade basketball and eighth-grade basketball during his tenure.

Courtney has accepted a full-time job within the Nelson County district.

“It was difficult, especially with the middle school team,” Courtney said about leaving Franklin County, “but this just felt right to me.”

