Franklin County’s baseball team edged closer to Great Crossing, but it was the Warhawks who came out the winner in Tuesday’s 41st District Tournament championship game at FCHS.
Great Crossing won 7-1 Tuesday after beating the Flyers 16-3 and 18-5 in the regular season.
“Those games were early in the season,” FCHS coach Jeff Wilhoite said. “We’re a young team, and we were still trying to find ourselves. It also helps to have Bennett (Myers) on the mound.”
Myers, a junior pitcher who has committed to Tennessee, hasn’t pitched most of the season because of an injury, but he started Tuesday and went four innings, giving up four hits and three runs while striking out seven.
FCHS (9-21) and Great Crossing (19-11) both advance to the 11th Region Tournament. The tournament draw is Wednesday, and district champions will host district runners-up in the first round.
Tuesday’s game was scoreless until the top of the third inning when FCHS scored with a double by Brady Hockensmith and an RBI single to centerfield by Cameron McDonald.
That turned out to be the Flyers’ only run of the game.
“We had a couple of mental lapses defensively that cost us,” Wilhoite said. “We put the ball in the play, but they played good defense, too.”
FCHS finished with six hits. Hockensmith hit a double and two singles, Myers hit a double, and McDonald and Landen Armstrong each had a base hit.
Myers, who came into the game batting .518, was walked three times.
“I think they decided they’d make someone besides our best hitter beat them,” Wilhoite said.
Austin Presley and Gunnar Roberts pitched in relief for the Flyers.
“I was pleased that we were in position for most of the game to be in contention after the regular-season games,” Wilhoite said. “I’m glad we’ve reached the regional tournament after not getting to play last year, so we can get that experience.”
