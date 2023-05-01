Western Hills' Carter Ellis dives back to first base as Franklin County first baseman Jack Ross applies the tag during Thursday's doubleheader action at WHHS. The doubleheader, which was stopped Thursday because of rain, was completed Monday. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
It took nearly five days to complete, but the Franklin County-Western Hills baseball doubleheader reached its conclusion Monday at WHHS.
The twinbill started Thursday with FCHS winning the first game 8-3. In the second game, the Flyers were leading 11-2 in the middle of the fourth inning when play was halted because of rain.
When play resumed Monday, FCHS was batting in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Flyers scored six runs, ending the game on the mercy rule with a 17-2 victory.
“Our goal was to score one run, not give up a run in the fifth and save our pitching by winning on the run rule,” FCHS coach Deron McDonald said.
“We were fortunate in the fourth that we got a couple hits, a couple of walks and we didn’t have to pitch. That’s big for us because we have a full week.”
The Flyers scored 11 runs in the first inning Thursday, and the score stayed 11-0 until WHHS got on the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, making the score 11-2.
FCHS had eight hits in the game. Jacob Golson hit a triple and single, and Cameron McDonald singled twice. Kaelin Farr and Jack Ross both hit doubles for the Flyers, and Jeremy Walters and Landon Sparks each had a base hit.
AJ Eagle pitched a complete game for Franklin County, going four innings and giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven. He didn’t give up a walk.
Chris Clark singled twice for WHHS, and Luis Fuentes, Cole Brown and Reagan Hunter each had a base hit.
In the first game, which was completed Thursday, the Flyers won 8-3.
FCHS had three hits in the game — a triple by Golson, a double by Walters and a single by Farr.
Farr pitched a complete game for the victory. In seven innings he gave up two hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out nine.
Western Hills’ hits were a triple by Hunter and a single by Griffin Hurst. Ethan Allison and Harlan Comer pitched for the Wolverines.
Both teams play Tuesday with Western Hills hosting Boone County and FCHS at home against Woodford County. The Wolverines have a home game Wednesday against East Jessamine.
