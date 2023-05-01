050323.BBall-FC Ross-WH Ellis_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Carter Ellis dives back to first base as Franklin County first baseman Jack Ross applies the tag during Thursday's doubleheader action at WHHS. The doubleheader, which was stopped Thursday because of rain, was completed Monday. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

It took nearly five days to complete, but the Franklin County-Western Hills baseball doubleheader reached its conclusion Monday at WHHS.

The twinbill started Thursday with FCHS winning the first game 8-3. In the second game, the Flyers were leading 11-2 in the middle of the fourth inning when play was halted because of rain.

