Franklin County’s baseball team opens 11th Region tournament play today at Madison Central at 7 p.m.

All first-round games will be played Monday with district champions hosting district runners-up.

Madison Central (25-7) won the 44th District while FCHS (14-19) was runner-up in the 41st District.

The regional semifinals will be Tuesday and the championship game Wednesday, all at Great Crossing.

