Franklin County's baseball team plays its opening game of the 11th Region Tournament Saturday at Sayre.

Game time is 1 p.m.

All four first-round games will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. with district champions hosting district runners-up.

FCHS (9-21) is the runner-up of the 41st District, and Sayre (16-11) won the 42nd District.

The winner of the Franklin County-Sayre game will play in the semifinals Sunday at 2 p.m. against the Lafayette-Madison Southern winner.

The bottom half of the bracket has Madison Central vs. Lexington Christian and Great Crossing vs. Frederick Douglass. The semifinal for these teams will be Sunday at 6 p.m., and the championship will be played Monday at 6 p.m.

The semifinals and final will be played at Lexington Catholic.

