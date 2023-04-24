Franklin County’s baseball team split a district doubleheader with Great Crossing Thursday, winning 15-2 and losing 11-5 at FCHS.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

In the 15-2 win, the Flyers’ Cameron McDonald hit a triple and home run and drove in four runs. Jack Ross went 2-for-4 with a double, single and three RBI, and Landen Armstrong singled twice.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription