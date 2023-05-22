AJ Eagle

Franklin County's AJ Eagle is tagged out diving into third base Thursday night against Great Crossing in the 41st District championship game. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Franklin County’s baseball team stayed within striking distance of Lexington Catholic through 3½ innings Monday, but the Knights scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to beat FCHS 16-2 in the 11th Region tournament.

The game, played at Lexington Catholic, was called in the fifth inning on the mercy rule.

