Franklin County's Kylon Penn, left, heads to third on a steal attempt as Western Hills third baseman Reagan Hunter waits for the throw during the second inning of their 41st District tournament game Wednesday at WHHS. Penn was safe on the play at third. FCHS won the game 11-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
After a quiet first inning, Franklin County’s baseball team scored six runs in the second, and the Flyers went on to beat Western Hills 11-1 Wednesday in the 41st District tournament at WHHS.
With the win FCHS advances to the district tournament championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. against Great Crossing.
Franklin County pitcher AJ Eagle threw a complete game and didn’t give up an earned run.
“AJ threw a very good game,” FCHS coach Deron McDonald said. “He ran into a little trouble, but the run he gave up came behind two errors.
“He didn’t have his best stuff velocity wise, but he was able to pitch and kept the ball out of the middle of the plate, and he was hitting the corners.”
The Flyers added two runs in the fourth inning and, after WHHS scored its run in the top of the fifth, added two runs in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth to close out the game on the mercy rule.
“We were fortunate to put the ball in play,” McDonald said, “and we got some hits when we needed to. We have a couple of kids who are struggling, but today we were able to put the ball in play and make their defense make plays. Hopefully we can keep that up.”
Jacob Golson and Cameron McDonald each hit a double and single for the Flyers, and Jeremy Walters, Kylon Penn and Landon Sparks all had two singles.
Chris Clark singled for Western Hills’ hit. Ethn Allison was the Wolverines’ starting pitcher, and Harlan Comer pitched in relief.
Western Hills finishes the season at 11-22. The team’s seniors are Reagan Hunter and Griffin Hurst.
