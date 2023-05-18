After a quiet first inning, Franklin County’s baseball team scored six runs in the second, and the Flyers went on to beat Western Hills 11-1 Wednesday in the 41st District tournament at WHHS.

With the win FCHS advances to the district tournament championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. against Great Crossing.

051823.FC Penn-WH Hunter_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Kylon Penn, left, heads to third on a steal attempt as Western Hills third baseman Reagan Hunter waits for the throw during the second inning of their 41st District tournament game Wednesday at WHHS. Penn was safe on the play at third. FCHS won the game 11-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

