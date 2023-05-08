Franklin County’s baseball team went 2-0 in the Dan Cummins Invitational Slugfest Saturday at Scott County.

AJ Eagle threw a one-hit shutout for the Flyers in their 16-0 win over Perry County Central. The game was called after three innings on the mercy rule.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

