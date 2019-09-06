SHELBYVILLE — In a tight battle for the first few minutes of Friday’s game, Franklin County’s football team pulled away for a 46-7 win at Collins.
The Flyers (3-0) broke a 7-7 tie with 7:28 left in the first quarter, and their defense kept Collins out of the end zone the rest of the way.
“They played two really good teams,” FCHS coach Eddie James said about Collins’ start to the season. “We weren’t sure (what to expect) watching them on film. They played really good teams, but they competed.”
But the Flyers were ready for the game.
“We had the best week of practice we’ve had all year,” James said. “I think they’re growing up a little bit.”
FCHS’ Tariq Lester scored the game’s first touchdown with 11 minutes to go in the first quarter, but the Titans responded with a 40-yard pass play from Joe Lucas to Zach Creque to tie the game.
“They scored on a blown assignment,” James said. “We were in the right place, but the kid just made a play.”
With 7:28 left in the quarter, FCHS quarterback Nick Broyles hit Zach Claudio with an 18-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 lead.
Lester had his second touchdown before the quarter ended on a 2-yard run for a 21-7 lead.
The Flyers scored two touchdowns in the second quarter on a 39-yard pass from Broyles to Braedyn Tracy and a 21-yard pass from Broyles to Cameron Phelps.
Aiden Lewis kicked the extra point after all of FCHS’ first-half touchdowns, and the Flyers led 35-7 at the break.
A touchdown run by Broyles and a two-point conversion run by Lester put Franklin County ahead 43-7 with 9:14 left in the third quarter and sent the game to a running clock.
Lewis hit a short field goal in the fourth quarter for the final points of the game.
“Our defense played well,” James said. “The first two teams we played were run-heavy. This is the first team we’ve played that throws it around.
“It took our defense a little time to make the adjustment, but they played hard.”
Next up for the Flyers is a home game Friday against Anderson County.